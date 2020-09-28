Singer Paloma Faith opens up on her postpartum depression

Los Angeles, Sep 28 : Singer Paloma Faith, who is expecting her second child, has opened up about anxiety issues and postpartum depression that she faced had after her first childbirth three years ago.

“I did have a traumatic first birth and did have postpartum depression. So I am trying to make sure I surround myself with people who know that. I don’t think I realised I was that ill until it went away. It’s quite difficult because you wonder whether you’ll be happy again,” she said.

Paloma also shared she had undergone several rounds of IVF for her second pregnancy, reports metro.co.uk.

“Think being pregnant is often glorified as this beautiful sentimental thing, and I am overwhelmed with joy I tried very hard on IVF to get pregnant — it’s my sixth round, and that means I definitely want a baby. But, I swell up a lot, I feel very full, and I know this is a family show but I don’t like having breasts very much,” she said.

Paloma is best known for her songs “Only love can hurt like this” and “Can’t rely on you”.

Source: IANS

