Singer Peter Andre turns fitness and health guru

Singer Peter Andre seems to be trying out a new career as he is going to use his fitness and health knowledge to help people.

He is launching a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy their food while still staying healthy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “As well as our YouTube channel, ‘Life with the Andres’, I’ll also be launching a fitness and cooking channel. I want to show people they can eat the foods they want and counteract it with exercise and making subtle changes.”

“I’ve been training since I was 13 so I know all the old and new styles of training and I can help people of all ages and abilities,” he added.

The “fully qualified body pump instructor” has more to share.

“Here’s a bit of trivia for you — I’m also a fully qualified body pump instructor, so you may see a class or two from me on that — but don’t expect me to be wearing lycra,” he said in a magazine column.

Andre had recently said he wants to be in the “best shape of (his) life” when he turns 50 in February 2023.

