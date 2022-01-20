Singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

The cause of Sonali's demise is still unknown

Published: 20th January 2022 3:51 pm IST
Shaan with his mother Sonali Mukherjee (ANI)

Mumbai: Singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee is no more. The news of the death of Shaan’s mother was confirmed by Kailash Kher via tweet on Thursday afternoon. The cause of the demise is still unknown.

“Shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers,” Kailash Kher wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several fans paid their healtfelt condolences.

“oh no! that is heartbreaking to hear. rip sonali mukherjee. you were not only an awesome singer, but a great mother to a tallented artist. stay strong shaan, we are with you in this time of greef. stay safe, ” a social media user commented.

“Om Shanti,” another one wrote.

Sonali Mukherjee worked as a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000.

