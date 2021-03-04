Singer Shreya Ghoshal announces her pregnancy

Mumbai: The award-winning singer, composer and music producer Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Taking to her social media on Thursday morning, Shreya posted a picture of herself showing off her baby bump as she shared the thrilling news with her fans.

“Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote. In the picture, Shreya looks stunning in her multi-coloured printed attire as she poses with her baby bump.

6 years of Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya’s wedding

Shreya Ghoshal had married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, an electronic engineer, in a traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015. Before tying the knot, the singer had dated him for almost 10 years.

The wedding was a quiet and traditional affair, which took many of the industry members by surprise. Even though the couple were dating for a long time, the Chikni Chameli singer chose to keep the wedding a hush-hush event and made her wedding announcement on social media a day after the event.

Also Read Singer Shreya Ghoshal to make acting debut soon

Her work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shreya Ghoshal recently launched her latest single “Angana Morey” which has been sung, composed and written by Shreya Ghoshal, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

Recently, the singer opened up about her plans of foraying into the acting world and said that the acting bug has not bitten her yet and she is not interested in doing full-fledged movies for now. She also said that she doesn’t mind doing a short film for an OTT platform.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung a variety of songs in the industry including Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Drama Queen (Hasee Toh Phasee), Nagada Sang Dhol (Ram Leela), Teri Ore (Singh Is King), Teri Meri (Bodyguard), etc.