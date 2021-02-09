Singer Shreya Ghoshal to make acting debut soon

Mumbai: The award-winning singer, composer and music producer Shreya Ghoshal started her journey with singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma when she was just 16 years old, is now among the top-notch singers of the industry. It was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who gave her dream break in the Bollywood industry and since then, there’s no looking back for her.

The Queen of Melody, Shreya is one of the contemporary age singers who has been able to make it a big in the music space. Her melodious and soulful voice with helped her to bag vmany accolades like National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer, and Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent in her kitty.

She recently released her new single Angana Morey, collaborating with her brother Shoumyadeep who composed the song.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Shreya Ghoshal opened up her recent release and her plans of foraying into the acting world. “I have been getting a lot of film offers and scripts ever since I started singing,” she said.

She further added that the acting bug has not bitten her yet and she is not interested in doing full-fledged movies for now. She also said that she doesn’t mind doing a short film for an OTT platform.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung a variety of songs in the industry including Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Drama Queen (Hasee Toh Phasee), Nagada Sang Dhol (Ram Leela), Teri Ore (Singh Is King), Teri Meri (Bodyguard), etc.