Singer SP Balasubramanyam health condition is serious

Hyderabad: The famous Telugu singer SP Balasubramaniam, who has been infected by deadly Covid-19 virus has deteriorated at Chennai based MGM hospital.

He was immediately rushed to the ICU facility of the hospital and was put on life support equipment on Thursday night.

Balu was admitted into the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. The authorities of the hospital have released a health bulletin of the singer.

They said that the singer was continuously being observed by an expert team of critical care. They also said that the hadmidynamic and clinical parameters of Balu were constantly being monitored.