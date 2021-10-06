Singerni workers to get 29% share in profits

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to give 29 per cent share in profits of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to workers.

The announcement was made as a Dussera gift to the workers of the public sector undertaking. This is one per cent more than the last year’s share.

At a review meeting, the chief minister instructed the SCCL chairman and managing director N. Sridhar to pay the profit share to workers before Dussera. He reiterated that the government is committed to the welfare of Singareni workers.

KCR said that there is a need to expand the activities of the Singareni keeping in view the future of the workers. He said Singareni should expand its activities beyond coal mining to excavation of Iron ore, sand and lime stone.

“To make Singareni one of the top organisations in the country in coal mining and power generation, the hard work and expertise of the workers is laudable. The Telangana government is committed to Singareni workers’ welfare and their future. The expertise of the Singareni workers should not be confined only to excavate coal but should be utilised in mining sand, lime stone and Iron ore,” he said.

“Private companies are utilising the services of retired Singareni employees and workers and are managing coal and other minerals. They are earning profits. Why can’t we do the same?,” he asked.

KCR said it was unfortunate that the Centre is privatizing the profit making PSUs. “The Telangana state government will work keeping in view the welfare of the Singareni workers and the existence of the Singareni Corporation. The state government will utilise the experience and expertise of the workers. The state government will initiate measures to provide work for the workers in managing other minerals reserves in the State,” he said.

The CM positively responded to the request made by minister Koppula Eswar that the retired Singareni employees and workers who are getting less than Rs 2,000 pension per month from the Centre should be provided some help by the state government. He instructed the officials concerned to prepare reports on how the state government can help the retired Singareni employees and workers.

Peddapally MP Venkatesh Neta, MLA and Government Whip Rega Kanta Rao, MLAs Vanama Venkateswar Rao, Divakar Rao, Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, Hari Priya Naik, Durgam Chinnaiah, Athram Sakku, CM Principal Secretary S. Narsing Rao, Singareni CMD N. Sridhar, Telangana Boggu Khani Karmika Sangham State President B. Venkat Rao, General secretary Rajireddy, leader Sri Kengara Mallaiah and others attended the meeting.