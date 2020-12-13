Singhu: Social activist distributes 200+ sanitary napkins to female protesters

New Delhi, Dec 13 : As the cold wave grips the national capital amid the farmer protests against the new agricultural laws passed by the Centre, a social activist distributed sanitary napkins to the female protesters.

Social activist and founder of People Against Rapes in Inda (PARI) Yogita Bhayana visited the Singhu border, which connects the national capital to the state of Haryana, and met the female protesters here.

As menstrual hygiene remains a major concern in such a situation where the agitators are living on the roads for over 18 days, Bhayana distributed sanitary napkins to the female protesters.

One of the female protesters while speaking to IANS said, “Menstrual hygiene remains a poignant issue in such a condition where we are living on roads. But, such help makes our struggle a bit easy and motivates us to stick to our aim. We would not leave from here untill the three black laws are taken back by the government.”

The PARI founder along with volunteer Sana Shrivastava distributed more than 200 sanitary napkins along with water bottles to the protesters.

Speaking about the initiative, Bhayana told IANS, “I was seeing that farmers are protesting against the new laws for a number of days and I stand in solidarity with the food givers of our nation.”

“Since the weather is adding to their difficulties, I decided to distribute these sanitary napkins and water bottles to ease their dissent and tackle the problems they are facing in these harsh conditions.”

Meanwhile, the crowd at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu Border is swelling up with each passing day. The protest site expanding towards the Delhi end and in view of the same, the number of barricades have increased along with the number of security personnel in the area.

Unhappy over not getting a satisfactory response to their demands, the agitating farmers on Wednesday announced they will block the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday.

After blocking the Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur borders connecting Delhi to Chandigarh, Haryana, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) respectively, the farmers will now block the Delhi-Jaipur highway that connects the national capital to Rajasthan.

The move will disrupt Delhi’s supply chain from another direction as the farmers have planned to block the National Highway 48 that starts from Delhi and connects with Rajasthan via Haryana.

Delhi’s Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation as protesting farmers have threatened to enter the capital.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

