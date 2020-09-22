Singing, sitting on grass: 8 suspended MPs continue dharna

New Delhi, Sep 21 : Singing, sitting on grass, eight suspended Rajya Sabha members have been camping near the Gandhi statue

in the high-security Parliament House, protesting their suspension after Sunday’s ruckus inside the Upper House.

The protesting Parliamentarians are Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, and Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party and KK Ragesh and E Kareem of the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

All eight members are seated on the grass, refusing to leave. Most are still holding placards that read, “Death of democracy” and “Will fight for farmers”.

Sanjay Singh has been intermittently singing and clapping to keep the spirits of others upbeat, most of whom are visibly tired.

Asked when the protest will end, Singh said it depends on when their suspension is revoked.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs, minutes after the House reconvened. These lawmakers from the AAP, TMC, the Congress and the CPI-M were accused of creating a ruckus in Parliament on Sunday.

A fan is also put near where they have been camping, considering the Delhi humidity. But nothing seems to have softened the stance of the MPs.

These opposition MPs on Sunday indulged in sloganeering after a resolution was moved by voice vote during the passage of the contentious farm bills. O’Brien was even seen tearing up documents, while Singh allegedly misbehaved with the marshals.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu called Sunday’s proceedings a “sad day for democracy” and “unfortunate” and “condemnable”, as he rejected a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

— IANS

