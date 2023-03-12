Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2023 1:40 pm IST
Covid may cause increased chest pain months after infection: Study
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

New Delhi: India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Also Read
Amid rise in H3N2 cases, centre expresses concern over increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th March 2023 1:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button