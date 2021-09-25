SIO announces nationwide protests against ‘state-sponsored’ killings in Assam

Hyderabad: Students Islamic Organization (SIO), along with other groups has announced on Saturday that it will start nationwide protests against the gruesome killings of people protesting against the eviction in Assam.

In the backdrop of the killings of two Muslim anti-eviction protestors in Darrang district in Assam, SIO called for protests, and demonstrations were held in various parts of the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Aligarh, Darbhanga, Nagpur, and several places in Kerela.

Now the organization has called for nationwide protests demanding swift action against police personally involved in the violent attack on the Muslims displaced from their homes.

With the arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui and illegal evictions in Assam’s Darrang district against the high court order’s leading to the deaths of two protestors, SIO released a poster on Friday. Simultaneously, the poster announced nationwide protests.