SIO organizes seminar on financial opportunities for youth, students

Hyderabad: Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana Unit has organized a seminar on entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth and the students on Wednesday, September 15. This program was held at the Media Plus Auditorium. The Speakers of the event included one of the country’s most noted businessman Amit Trivedi and an expert of Shariah finance M.S.Shabbir.

SIO was of the view that in the development of the country, the youth’s financial wellbeing is important. Being financially weak is neither good for the development of the country nor the state, the SIO statement added. In this regard, SIO has organized a special entrepreneurship program.

In the program, M S Shabbir has given the details about the opportunities. He said that Islam provides numerous Halal opportunities in trade and finance. One can benefit themselves by making use of the opportunities, he added.

He further said that the people should be made aware of the benefits of Halal finance.

Amit Trivedi has spoken of the trading opportunities to the participants. He said he has conducted many workshops in the country for the betterment of the people.

Dr.Talha Faizuddin, President of Telangana Unit SIO said that the unemployment rate in the country is quite high. He said that the politicians’ incapability to handle the crisis is also one of the reasons for the high unemployment as well the recent coronavirus pandemic has made a big effect.

This is the reason the SIO has organized the program so that the youth can become financially self-reliant, start their own trade and provide job opportunities to others, he said.