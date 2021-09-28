SIO to sponsor education of Assam police violence victim’s children

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Student’s Islamic Organization (SIO) led by national president Salman Ahmed met with the families of Moinul Haque and Shaikh Farid, who were killed by Assam Police while protesting against an illegal eviction drive. SIO on September 27 announced that it will sponsor the education of the three children of Moinul Haque.

Last week, during an eviction drive violating court orders in Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district, the police reportedly killed two protestors while they were protesting against the illegal evictions. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instituted a judicial probe into the deaths. SIO has announced to sponsor the education of Moinul Haque’s three children.

“It will be an honor for us to bear the expenses of the education of all three of the children. We want them to study in their area of interest as much as they want,” Salman Ahmed stated.

Addressing the media in Darrang he said “We requested their family to let us sponsor their education, which was accepted by them. We pray for a better life and prosperity for them and punishment for those who made them suffer.”

Moinul Haque is survived by his parents, wife, and three children, two sons Moqsidul, 13, and Muqaddas Ali, 4 years old. His daughter Manzoora Begum is nine years old.

The delegation visited the Sipajhar area in the district where around 800 families were evicted from their homes by the administration. SIO spoke with the families, who narrated their ordeal.

“The area where the families are currently living is a flood-prone riverine island with no access by road. They are housed in temporary shelters of tin sheds,” Salman Ahmed said. He further added that the families are in dire need of basic facilities such as water, food, and medicines. “The government should immediately provide them with necessary relief,” Ahmed remarked.

Meeting with Assam chief minister

Earlier on Sunday, a joint delegation of SIO, Jamaat e Islami Hind and Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind had detailed meetings with Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, Darang superintendent of police Siddhartha Biswa Sharma and Darrang deputy commissioner Prabhati Thaosen. The issue of police brutality and evictions of Muslims was raised in the meeting.

The delegation demanded action against the police personnel involved in violence against displaced Muslims. They asked for compensation for both the police and civilians killed and injured during the violence. It also urged the administration to rehabilitate the people dislocated by the administration.

The CM had reportedly assured his help and asked the delegation to visit the displaced families, assess their requirements, and tell him what immediate measures he could take. He requested the organizations to start relief work and assured the required support.