Siraj misses hat-trick, but gives England early jolt

By Mansoor|   Published: 13th August 2021 9:48 pm IST
Siraj misses hat-trick, but gives England early jolt
Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj

London: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj came close to taking a hat-trick in the first over after tea on the second day of the second Test, removing Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed on successive deliveries. The two quick wickets pegged back England as they looked to match India’s 364 in first innings.

The England openers had got off to a sedate start and ensured that they went into tea at 23/0. However, Siraj, who was brought in as second change got Sibley off just the second ball after tea, forcing him to chip to short mid-wicket. He then bowled a straight delivery that moved away as Hameed, who is making a comeback to the Test side, played the wrong line and was bowled.

Also Read
Euro 2020 to Tokyo Olympics: How sports gave COVID-19 the boot!

England skipper Joe Root, however, negotiated the hat-trick ball. Had Siraj taken the hat-trick, he would have become the fourth Indian to take hat-trick in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Jasprit Bumrah.

MS Education Academy

The 27-year-old Siraj, who has been playing domestic cricket for some years now, burst into international limelight after ending as India’s top wicket-taker in Australia with 13 scalps from three matches. He also bowled the most number of overs by an Indian pacer during that series.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button