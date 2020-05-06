Siren sound to remind residents to go indoors

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday came up with a novel way — sounding of a siren — to remind city residents about the end of partial relaxation period daily in the evenings.

To remind people to be indoors by 7 pm daily, a siren will be sounded in the city, UT Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

Don’t fight with police: UT Adviser

“Don’t fight with the police if you are caught outdoors after siren,” he added.

The administration on May 2 decided to lift the curfew in the city from May 3, while the lockdown period ws extended till May 17.

The markets in different sectors will open from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Vehicles will be allowed to ply without passes from 7 am to 7 pm.

Odd-even formula

Odd-even formula will be followed in respect of opening of shops.

The administration on Wednesday decided to increase value added tax (VAT) by 5 per cent on petrol and diesel. Petrol will now cost Rs 68.62 per litre and diesel Rs 62.02 per litre.

But the prices here are still cheaper than neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

