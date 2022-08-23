Sisodia has recording of BJP leader who offered to drop cases: AAP source

New Delhi: After day-long exchange of heated arguments between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the saffron camp on BJP’s alleged ‘offer’ to Manish Sisodia, a source in the AAP said that Sisodia has the recording of the ‘offer’ made by the BJP.

Sisodia, whose house was raided by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy, claimed on Monday morning that the BJP had offered to “shut all cases” against him if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party and jumped ship to the saffron camp.

The AAP source said on Monday evening that Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has an audio recording of a BJP leader making him the offer.

“Sisodia had recorded that call,” the source claimed, adding that there is no need to release the clip at this point of time. However, if the need arises, the recording will be released in the public domain, said the source.

“I have received a message from the BJP — break AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to the BJP – I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi on Monday morning.

The BJP was quick to dismissed Sisodia’s claim. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarter, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions being asked by the BJP over the irregularities in the excise policy.

“That’s why he (Sisodia) is speaking nonsense,” Bhatia said.