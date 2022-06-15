Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class public amenities

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected Kamla Nagar market in north Delhi on Wednesday to take stock of issues being faced by traders and said the place will be beautified and world-class public amenities would be developed there, an official statement said.

He also exuded confidence that the market will soon be known as the “pride of Delhi”.

Kamla Nagar market is among the five key markets picked by the city government for redevelopment under its “Rozgar Budget”, which aims to generate 20 lakh job opportunities in five years.

Officials privy to the development said that in coming days, Sisodia will also visit the other four markets that have been chosen for redevelopment.

The four other markets chosen by the Delhi government for redevelopment are Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

“Combining our team’s research & insights from today’s visit, we’ve built an innovative plan for Kamla Nagar market’s redevelopment. Through pedestrianisation, vendor management & unique public utilities, Kamla Nagar is set to be one of Delhi’s most vibrant & stunning markets,” Sisodia said in a tweet after the visit.

On the initial development works that will be kicked off at the market, the deputy chief minister said the market will be beautified by making all overhead transmission lines go underground and world-class public amenities would be developed in the marketplace.

Sisodia said the redevelopment project is aimed at branding the markets as global shopping destinations and provide employment.

“Kamla Nagar will soon be known as the pride of Delhi. We will craft a unique experience for both traders & shoppers under our redevelopment plan. Delhi Government will develop such an identity for Kamla Nagar that it will become recognisable in a single glimpse,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement later released by the government.

During the visit, he interacted with traders and consumers in the area and sought to know about their issues and suggestions regarding redevelopment of the market.

He said the business community of Kamla Nagar is an equal and important stakeholder in its redevelopment and all their needs and ideas will be taken care of.

After his visit to Kamla Nagar, Sisodia described it as a heritage market of Delhi and said the place holds in the hearts of not just Delhiites but people living all over the world.

“Kamla Nagar is an essential part of the DU culture. Whoever studies in Delhi University spends a significant part of their life in this market. DU students living all over the world cherish their memories of Kamla Nagar. Now the Delhi government will revamp this market so dear to its people and put it forward as a market Delhi takes pride in,” he said.

He also hit out at the MCD for the current situation of the market and said that it has become a “victim of the inadequacies” of the MCD and the system at large.

The statement issued by the government said that pedestrianisation, parking management, upgradation of parks, development of sitting areas will be some of the key features of the redevelopment.

Under the redevelopment plan, special impetus will be given on development of sanitation facilities, designated vendor zones and installation of signages.

EV charging points and air purifiers will be installed in the markets along with development of kids play zone and electronic guide for market.

“We would redevelop the market according to a theme that gives it such an identity that one can recognise it in a single glimpse. We aim to ensure a quality experience for our public, be it shopping, eating or using the public facilities, it should all be world-class,” Sisodia said in the statement.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the names of the five markets that are to be redeveloped under phase-1 of the project, and said that it would generate employment.

The chief minister said there would be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

Officials said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year, and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

As part of the redevelopment plan, these markets will be beautified, roads refurbished, and sewer and water lines streamlined.