Sister Andlib: Namaz is a wireless connection with Allah

New Delhi: Islamic speaker sister Andlib gave a talk on namaz (prayer) @iwhatistruth.com. She says, namaz is a beautiful gift from Allah and is a key to enter paradise. It is a source for the Muslim ummah to contact with Allah. Namaz is such a connection that neither disconnects nor will be busy anytime and there are no charges for the calls. She says whenever you like, you can talk to Allah and you will find solutions for all your problems in namaz. Also, in the Qur’an, Allah says, ‘O you who believe! Seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah is with the patient’ [Surah Al-Baqarah 153].

Allah loves His slaves so much that He wants them to contact Him five times a day. A Muslim should appeal to Allah for his worries in his prayers. Five prayers in a day have been made obligatory, they are not spared in any condition; whether in times of joys or sorrows. Sister Andlib questions, why does Allah speak of joys and sorrows? She then explains, if a person overwhelms himself with joy, he neglects prayer; for example, on the day of marriage a groom or a bride forgets to offer prayers. Likewise, at times of sorrows, for example, on our dear one’s death we forget to pray due to grief. Prayer is obligatory at all times, in all seasons, in all conditions, even when a person is sick.

Sister Andlib quotes a hadith of prophet (mpbuh), “Pray while standing and if you can’t, pray while sitting and if you cannot do even that, then pray lying on your side.” [Sahih al-Bukhari, 1117)

Therefore, in the light of this hadith, prayer is not waived at any cost. For those people who neglect namaz intentionally without any reason, our prophet said, ‘do not neglect any prescribed prayer deliberately, for whoever neglects it deliberately, no longer has the protection of Allah [Sunan ibn Maja, jild, 915].

Prayers for five times a day must

Sister Andlib futher says that; although Satan neither committed rape nor he drank wine or was involved in gambling, yet Hell is prescribed for him forever; just ponder why? Because, he refused just one sajdah (prostration). Sister Andlib questions us, what are we doing today? Let us take our own account that how many obligatory prayers we have ignored intentionally without any reason. We have waived numerous prayers with lame excuses like becoming tired due to journey, shopping, attending marriages, etc. All these reasons are not justifiable in Islam. You may be a man of highest status, you may belong to a noble family, you may have a respectable job, whoever you are, prayers for five times a day have been made obligatory for you, until your last breath you must offer the five obligatory prayers.

Sister Andlib quotes a hadith of our prophet (mpbuh), ‘The covenant that distinguishes between us and them is prayer; so whoever leaves it, he has committed kufr (denial of existence of Allah). [sanan ibn Maja 1079].

That means, who omitted a prayer is a kafir and this is addressed to us, who neglect prayers often without any reason. If you say kafir to someone, have you noticed how angry he becomes? Even if we say “kafir” to a kafir, he becomes annoyed.

Sister Andlib asks us to answer her question whether we are kafirs, if not, then she asks, why we omit prayers unnecessarily. She further says, it is as if, we are challenging Allah, because He has ordered us to pray five times a day and we are disobeying His orders. This is a grave act which will put us at a huge loss.

Consequence of leaving prayers without any cause

The consequence of a person who omits prayers without any cause, is that he will be with Qarun, Firoun, Haman and Ubay ibn Khalaf on the Day of Judgement. She quotes a hadith, the Prophet, peace and blessing be upon him, said, “whoever guards his prayers will have light, proof, and salvation on the Day of Resurrection. Whoever does not guard his prayers will not have light, nor proof, nor salvation on the Day of Resurrection, he will be with Qarun, Pharorah, Haman, and Ubay ibn Khalaf.” [Masnad Ahmed 6540].

Sister Andlib further adds, if we dislike a person in this world, we don’t even like to stand beside him. On the day of resurrection, we will be humiliated to stand with those people whom Allah has disgraced, both in this world and in the hereafter. There will not be four or five persons, but there will be all those disgraced and humiliated people, right from the day one of creation of this world, until its last day.

She quotes a verse from the Quran in which people in Heaven will ask the people of Hell: “What put you into hell? We were not of those who prayed” [Surah al-Muddathir, 42:43].

Therefore, sister Andlib requests the parents to be serious with their children about prayers and insist them to pray five times daily without fail. Otherwise, what a paradise would it be when our children are not with us? That is why it is mentioned in the Qur’an “O you who have believed! Protect yourselves and your own families from a Fire whose fuel is mankind and stones, (and) over which are harsh, severe Angels, who do not disobey Allah in whatever He commands them and who perform whatever they are commanded to.” [Surah al –Tahrim: 6]