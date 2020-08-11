SIT to probe Sudiksha Bhati death case

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 4:40 am IST
Lucknow, Aug 11 : The Yogi Adityanath government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a US student Sudiksha Bhati who died in a road mishap on Monday.

IG Pravin Kumar said that the SIT would be led by a circle officer and two inspectors.

The team will probe the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.

Earlier on Tuesday,the district officials had claimed that it was a road accident and that Sudiksha was pillion riding the bike with her minor brother.

The victim’s father Jitendra Bhati however claimed that his daughter was being heckled by motorbike borne men that led to the accident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

