Sitaram Yechury’s son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Yechury said on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was grieved beyond words to learn about the death of CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son.

“Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Kovind tweeted.

Grieved beyond words to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ashish Yechury. In this moment of profound grief, my deepest condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury, his family and loved ones. May you find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too condoled the demise of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son due to COVID-19.

“Deeply shocked and anguished by the untimely passing away of Ashish Yechury, son of Shri Sitaram Yechury due to COVID-19,” the vice president secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

“My heartfelt condolences to Shri Sitaram Yechury garu and all other family members in this hour of grief,” Naidu said.