Chennai, Dec 30 : The Centre on Wednesday extended the services of Space Secretary and Space Commission Chairman K. Sivan by one year.

Sivan is also Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Sivan for a period of one year beyond January 14, 2021, i.e. upto January 14, 2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

