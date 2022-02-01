Six actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated actors in the film industry, Salman Khan has been ruling millions of hearts for three decades now. Having made his Bollywood debut in the year 1988 with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, he has starred in many commercially successful films to date and since then there is no looking back for him.

Also known as ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’, Salman is undoubtedly one of the most desirable actors in the industry. Who doesn’t wish to work with him? Every newcomer or even successful celebrities look for an opportunity to work with him. He has worked with many leading ladies of Bollywood across generations, however, there have been a few actresses who refused to work with Salman Khan.

1. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Instagram)

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, who was considered the golden couple of Bollywood, started dating after they worked in the classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 but ended their relationship in 2002. Post their bitter break-up, Aishwarya refused to get paired opposite Salman Khan forever.

2. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar (Instagram)

Urmila and Salman were seen in the film ‘Janam Samjha Karo’ which failed to perform well at the box office. According to various reports, the film’s failure is the reason behind they were never signed together and also it seems Urmila herself refused to work with the superstar.

3. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle, who is away from the screens for many years now, appeared in a romantic movie ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ in 1998 with Salman Khan. But for some unknown reasons, she chose to never work with him.

4. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre (Instagram)

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre’s onscreen chemistry was loved by the fans. If the reports are to be believed, the controversial Blackbuck hunt case is the reason why Sonali never worked with Salman post the film.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Fans of Deepika and Salman have been eagerly waiting to witness their sizzling chemistry on the big screen for many years. It has been rumoured that Deepika and Salman were paired opposite each other on several occasions, but projects kept falling apart. Reportedly, Deepika has rejected not only one but 5 movies opposite Salman Khan, which also includes ‘Sultan’.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen hosting Bigg Boss 15 which concluded very recently. Speaking of his movies, he was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Disha Patani and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.