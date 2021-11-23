Six arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling valuables

Hyderabad: In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad customs authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the city, confiscated gold, foreign money, perfumes, and iPhones from six passengers.

Today two passengers were detained by Hyderabad customs officials for smuggling gold, iPhone and perfumes worth Rs 17, 69,256. The two passengers arrived at RGIA from Sharjah. According to officials, further investigation is on.

On 22.11.21 Hyderabad Customs booked two seperate cases for smuggling of gold, iphones and perfumes worth Rs.17,69,256/- against two passengers arriving by G8-450 from Sharjah. Further investigation is ongoing.@cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/5mZsXwYpRL — Hyderabad Customs (@HyderabadCusto1) November 23, 2021

Hyderabad custom seized foreign currency and gold

Two Sudanese female passengers were detained by the intelligence team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who stole United States (US) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) currency amounting to Rs 11.49 lakhs. The two female passengers were flying from Sharjah to Khartoum on an Air Arabia G9459 flight.

In another incident, a passenger was detained by the Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Unit for attempting to smuggle in 350 grams of gold. The gold confiscated is valued at around Rs 17.69 lakh. Cases have been filed in the appropriate manner, and an investigation is currently proceeding.

2. Another case for smuggling of gold against female pax arriving by Indigo flight 6E025 from Dubai. Gold concealed in hand baggage weighing 350.0 gms and valued at Rs. 17.69 Lakhs were seized. pic.twitter.com/Q5HBQS2sya — Hyderabad Customs (@HyderabadCusto1) November 22, 2021

Hyderabad custom seize iPhone 19 Pro

Similarlyk, in another incidence customs officials confiscated nine iPhone 13 Pro worth Rs 8.37 lakh from a male passenger who had concealed it in hand luggage and detained the passenger. He flew to RGIA from Sharjah on Air Arabia G9-458 flight.

On 21.11.2021 Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of iPhones against a passenger arriving by G9-458 from Sharjah. A total of 9 iPhone 13 Pro valued at Rs. 8.37 lakhs concealed in hand baggages were seized. Further investigation is ongoing. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/szg4kk34bX — Hyderabad Customs (@HyderabadCusto1) November 22, 2021

Other past incidents

Last week, the Hyderabad customs officials at the RGIA have seized gold concealed inside a hand pressure juicer.

The customs officials on November 13, booked a case against a male passenger for smuggling gold of 671.9 grams. He flew in a flight AI952 from Dubai to Hyderabad and the gold extracted from the juicer is worth Rs 34 lakh.

On 13.11.21 Hyderabad Customs booked a case for smuggling of gold against a male pax who arrived by AI952 from Dubai.671.9 gms of gold valued at Rs.34.18 lakhs seized. Gold was concealed inside hand pressure juicer in his checked-in baggage. @cbic_india @PIBHyderabad @cgstcushyd pic.twitter.com/FyNNKKSUW6 — Hyderabad Customs (@HyderabadCusto1) November 13, 2021

Similarly, two weeks back CISF intelligence team seized foreign currency from a passenger who was traveling to Dubai from RGIA.

The passenger, Syed Khalid, was detained at the Hyderabad airport by the CISF after he was found carrying Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 12,86,000 concealed inside his baggage. The CISF seized the currency and took Kalid into custody for questioning.