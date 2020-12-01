GHMC polls: Six autos confiscated at Azampura division

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Azampura division after police confiscated six autos that were being allegedly used to facilitate the transport of bogus voting.

Masjlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid had identified six passenger autos loaded women belonging to other areas of old city. He alleged that in Booth No. 15 and 16 of Azampura division the bogus voters were being mobilized.

On alerting the authorities, a team of Chaderghat police have confiscated the autos and shifted to police station while the women were taken into custody.

Amedullah Khan’s wife Asma Khatoon who is contesting as an independent candidate with Bat as the election symbol.