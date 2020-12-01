GHMC polls: Six autos confiscated at Azampura division

News DeskUpdated: 1st December 2020 2:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Azampura division after police confiscated six autos that were being allegedly used to facilitate the transport of bogus voting.

Masjlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid had identified six passenger autos loaded women belonging to other areas of old city. He alleged that in Booth No. 15 and 16 of Azampura division the bogus voters were being mobilized.

On alerting the authorities, a team of Chaderghat police have confiscated the autos and shifted to police station while the women were taken into custody.

Amedullah Khan’s wife Asma Khatoon who is contesting as an independent candidate with Bat as the election symbol.

READ:  Record-high 90,000 Americans hospitalised with Covid-19
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News DeskUpdated: 1st December 2020 2:26 pm IST
Back to top button