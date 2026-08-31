Six bikes gutted in apartment fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near apartment homes in Hyderabad’s Hydershakote on Monday, August 31, and six bikes were gutted in it.

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the fire control room said, “The fire occurred at 4:28 am due to a short circuit in the cellar. There were no injuries or loss of life”. They said that one fire engine from the Langer Houz fire station was deployed to douse the fire.

A video shared on social media showed three bikes completely gutted in the accident, while others were partially burnt. The vehicles include a Pulsar 220 motorcycle and two Activas.

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A fire broke out at an apartment in Hyderabad's Hydershakote on Monday, August 31, and six bikes were gutted in it.



Speaking to https://t.co/fNWW1sVsbA, officials from the fire control room said, " The fire occurred at 4:28 AM due to a short circuit in the cellar. There were no… pic.twitter.com/7gJ8iDUBd0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 31, 2026

Similar incident

This is the second incident of vehicles parked in the cellar being gutted by fire. Late at night on August 29, six cars were gutted due to a short circuit at an apartment in Filmnagar.

The accident occurred at the HUDA Enclave in Journalist Colony. At least three fire engines from Annapurna Studios, Punjagutta and Jubilee Hills stations were deployed to douse the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad District Fire Officer (DFO) Venkanna said, “The fire occurred at 9:45 pm due to an electric short circuit.” He said residents were evacuated in time, which averted a major accident.