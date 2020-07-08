Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Rajasthan

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 12:50 pm IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday reported six COVID-19 deaths and 173 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, officials said.

While two deaths were reported from Jaipur, one each was reported from Bikaner, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 478.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 21,577.

Of the total 173 fresh cases, maximum of 81 cases were reported from Alwar.

Other cases were reported from Jaipur (34), Kota (12), Bhilwara (11), Rajsamand (10), Bikaner and Nagaur (8 each), Churu (3), Udaipur and Ajmer (2 each), Jhalawar and Dungarpur (1 each).

After discharge of 16208 patient, there are 4516 active cases in the state.

Source: PTI
