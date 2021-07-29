Six districts of Telangana account for over 50 percent of state’s new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Although the daily count of COVID-19 cases declined in Telangana, the state still continues to report hundreds of cases and few deaths.

Out of the total new cases reported in Telangana in the last seven days, over 50 percent were from six districts of the state. They are Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, and Warangal Urban.

In the last days, these districts contributed 2262 new cases of COVID-19 whereas the entire state reported 4372 cases. Out of 2262 cases, GHMC logged the highest number of cases i.e., 524. Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, and Warangal Urban reported 439, 394, 249, 280, and 376 cases respectively.

The increase in the COVID-19 cases in Karimnagar can be due to upcoming Huzurabad by-elections.

Yesterday, Telangana reported 657 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities. The state’s tally rose to 6,43,093 whereas, the death toll reached 3,793.

The GHMC area continues to report the highest number of cases. It reported 77 cases on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin issued by the state government, the number of active cases stood at 9,314 whereas, the cumulative number of recoveries reached 6,29,986.