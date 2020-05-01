Six districts in Red Zone in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: The centre today announced a revised list of red, orange and green zones across the country. On a request from the states, the center has come up with the new list including those in two Telugu states and others.

The list shows 130 districts in red zone, 284 districts in orange zone and 319 districts in green zones across the country.

Union home secretary Preethi Sudan has written letters to chief secretaries of concerned states on this. The official informed the states to take necessary steps based on Corona crisis, virus spread, zones, lockdown ordeal and medical services. As per the revised list the zones in states are as follows due to cases spread and severity.

Telangana has six districts in red zone,18 in orange and 9 in green zone. They are including Hyderabad, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Maljajgiri, Vikarabad and Warangal urban. Also in AP seven districts each in red zone and orange zones and one in green zones.

