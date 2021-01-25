Six from Odisha to receive Padma awards

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 : As many as six personalities from Odisha will receive Padma awards for their notable contributions towards the welfare of society.

Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo will receive the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the field of art.

Five others from the state to receive the Padma Shri include Shanti Devi (social work), Purnamasi Jani (art), Rajat Kumar Kar (literature and education), Nanda Prusty (literature and education) and Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi (medicine).

“I dedicate this award to the people of Odisha. I had never expected that I would receive the award at the age of 83. I am thankful to the Centre and the state government,” said sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.