Six held for killing two realtors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Thursday announced the arrest of six persons in connection with the killing of two realtors on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the police cracked the case within 48 hours from the time the crime was committed.

M. Matta Reddy, a realtor, is the key conspirator in the case. He hired killers to eliminate N. Srinivas Reddy and K. Raghvender Reddy, with whom he had some land dispute.

The other arrested persons are Khaja Mohiuddin, Burri Bikshapathi, Syed Raheem, Sameer Ali and Raju Khan. Two other accused — Chandan Siban and Sonu, both from Bihar — are absconding.

The police seized two 7.65 mm country-made pistols, 19 live cartridges and two empty cartridges from the possession of the accused persons.

The victims were gunned down at around 6 am on March 1 when they were visiting Cherlapatelguda village under the limits of Ibrahimpatnam police station.

According to the police, Matta Reddy had a dispute with Srinivas Reddy who along with his friend Raghavendra Reddy took a piece of land for development adjacent to the Lake Villa Orchards Pvt Ltd, where Matta Reddy owned some plots.

As Srinivas Reddy was meddling in the adjacent plots and was even claiming ownership, Matta Reddy saw him as a potential trouble and hatched a plot to eliminate him.

Matta Reddy offered a house plot each to his watchman Khaja Mohiuddin and the latter’s friend Bhikshapathi for killing Srinivas Reddy. He also roped in Mohiuddin’s uncle Syed Raheem. Another accused, Sameer Ali, acted as the commission agent and procured two firearms from the two accused in Bihar.

The investigation revealed that Matta Reddy has a criminal history and had changed his name to hush up his criminal antecedents. The deceased were also involved in a few criminal cases.