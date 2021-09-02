Six held for murder of triple murder in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Warangal police here on Thursday arrested six people for murdering three people a day earlier. The main accused, Mohd. Shafi, essentially murdered his brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law after barging into the latter’s house on Wednesday.

Apart from Shafi, the other accused have been identified as B. Venkanna, Md. Sajud, Md. AKbar, Md. Pasha and Ragula Vijender. The deceased have been identified as Chandpasha (50), his wife Sabera (42) and Sabera’s brother Khaleel (40), who were killed. Chandpasha’s sons Fahad (20) and Samad (24) were injured.

Chandpasha’s daughter Rubeena, an eye witness, said Shafi and other unidentified persons attacked her parents and other family members. Shafi is the younger brother of Chandpasha, and both were involved in cattle trading together. Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, who visited the scene of crime, told reporters that they have formed teams to arrest the absconding killers.

The police officer said the murders were believed to be the fallout of a property dispute between the two brothers, who were cattle traders. The dispute has been going on between them over sharing of profit to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

Shafi, who bore the grudge against his brother for not sharing the profit, planned and executed the killings. Sabera’s brother, who had come to see her, was also killed by the assailants when he tried to stop them. The injured were said to be in critical condition. One of them was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.