By Nihad Amani Published: 7th August 2020 4:23 pm IST
Six held with 7 kg of ganja in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Kaushambi and Vijay Nagar police in Ghaziabad have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 7 kg of ganja from them, a senior official said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused used to supply the banned substance in cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) and confessed to the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Yash, Aditya, Mayank, Nichiketa, Asif and Sajid. A car and a scooter have also been seized, the SSP said.

Source: PTI
