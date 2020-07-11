Six insurgents killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 10:36 am IST
dead body
Representational Photo

New Delhi: Six insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, military sources said.

One soldier of Assam Rifles was injured in the operation and he is being evacuated to a military hospital, they said.

All the insurgents killed in the operation are likely to be from Naga militant outfit NSCN(IM), the sources said.

The encounter took place around 4:30 am, they said, adding six weapons along with war-like stores were recovered from the area.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close