Six Islamic State militants killed in airstrike in western Iraq

Baghdad: At least six militants of the Islamic State (IS) group were killed when Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on their hideout in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

The Iraqi warplanes conducted the airstrike after a reconnaissance plane of the international coalition spotted the hideout in a desert area in Anbar province, Yahia Rasoul, spokesperson of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.

The airstrike killed six IS militants, and then an Iraqi army force was sent to the scene, looking for more militants or weapons, possibly inside the destroyed hideout, the statement said.

Also Read Kuwait bans entry of ships carrying goods to and from Israel

During the past months, the IS militants have increased their attacks against the Iraqi security forces in the Sunni provinces, which once were seized by the militants.

However, the IS remnants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.