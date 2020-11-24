Six killed in road mishap in Odisha

News Desk 1Published: 25th November 2020 1:07 am IST
2 youth killed 3 injured in separate road mishaps in Gurugram

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 : At least six persons, including two women and two minors, were killed after being run over by a speeding truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Sharankul area of the district, the police said. Five persons were killed on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and mowed down two persons travelling on a bike before running over four pedestrians, the police said.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a demonstration by blocking the main road. They demanded adequate compensation to the deceased persons’ families.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' director Abhishek Sharma urges B'wood to release films in theatres
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 25th November 2020 1:07 am IST
Back to top button