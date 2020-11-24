Six killed in road mishap in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 : At least six persons, including two women and two minors, were killed after being run over by a speeding truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Sharankul area of the district, the police said. Five persons were killed on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and mowed down two persons travelling on a bike before running over four pedestrians, the police said.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a demonstration by blocking the main road. They demanded adequate compensation to the deceased persons’ families.

Source: IANS

