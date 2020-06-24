Six killed as vehicle hits roadside bomb in Afghanistan

By Sameer Published: June 24, 2020, 8:54 pm IST
Kabul: Six civilians were killed when the car in which they were travelling in struck a roadside bomb in northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province, provincial government spokesman Abdul Maroof Azar said on Wednesday.

Three children and two women are among the victims, the official said, adding that the bombing took place on Tuesday at Mardian district of the province.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian blamed the Taliban insurgents for organising the deadly bombing.

The Taliban outfit which is active in parts Jawzjan province with Shiberghan as its capital is yet to make comment.

Source: IANS
