Six members of a Muslim family die in road accident near Chevella

Hyderabad: Six members of the same family were killed and five others sustained injuries, when a Sports Utility Vehicle in which they were traveling collided with a truck on Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway near Chevella in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Asif Khan (50), Nazia Begum (45), Nazia Bano (36), Sania (17), Arshad (28), Asra Bano (6). Five others, including Syed Ali, Begum, Nausheer and Anwar Khan, besides an infant, sustained injuries. All of them are from the Tadbund area in Secunderabad.

“Two of the injured, Syed Ali and Begum, whose condition is critical, have been shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and the remaining two are being treated at Chevella government hospital,” Chevella inspector of police Balakrishna told reporters.

According to him, all the 11 members of the family left for Gurmatkal in the Yadgir district of Karnataka in a Toyota Innova car early in the morning. “As they crossed Kandawada village on the outskirts of Chevella town, the driver of their SUV, in bid to overtake another vehicle in front of him at a road turning, failed to notice a truck carrying a borewell rig coming in opposite direction, and rammed into it,” he said.

The SUV got mangled completely and six of the family were crushed to death on the spot. “The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of the government hospital Chevella and the case is being investigated,” the inspector said.

The accident brought the traffic on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway to a halt for nearly two kilometers. The police cleared the vehicle that met with the accident and restored the traffic an hour later.