Six of a family injured in Delhi cylinder blast

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Six persons of a family, including a two-year-old toddler, received burn injuries in a cylinder blast in south Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from Sanjay Colony of Bhati Mines in Maidangarhi area.

Two women received 70 per cent burn injuries, and all injured were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

House owner Mansoor sells food items in Bhati Mines and it was revealed that he was in the process of preparation of these when the cylinder caught fire.

“During the course of enquiry, it was revealed that a LPG gas cylinder caught fire, allegedly because of leakage in its pipe, while cooking food,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.