Six people including two minors rape woman in Telangana

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 26th August 2020 7:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by six people including two minors in Nizamabad district, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police official,the woman had come to Nizamabad for her sister’s treatment and the incident happened on August 24 midnight, when some people, on the pretext of offering her financial help, asked her to accompany them.

They took her to a secluded area where six of them, including the two minor boys, allegedly raped her, the official told PTI.

At around 1.30 am on Tuesday, a police patrol team spotted the group and when they stopped their vehicle, the six fled,the official said.

The woman later narrated the incident to police and a case was registered.She was sent for medical examination, police said.

While four were arrested, the minor boys were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, the official added.

The woman was facing financial problems and told police she was in need of money for her sister’s treatment.

Source: PTI
