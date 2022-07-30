Six persons who offered namaz at Lucknow’s Lulu mall get bail

Lucknow: Six persons, who were accused of offering Namaz at Lucknow’s swanky Lulu mall were granted bail by a court on Friday.

The accused who were given bail were identified as Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Sayeed, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Atif, Mohammad Rehan, and Mohammad Luqman.



The ACJM court granted them a conditional bail on filing a bond of Rs 20 thousand each.

Furthermore, each accused person will be required to show up in court upon being summoned.

The Lulu Mall Lucknow, which belongs to the UAE-based Lulu Group International, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

A couple of days after the inauguration, a video that showed some persons offering Namaz inside the mall went viral. On July 15, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Further, two people belonging to the Hindu Samaj party were detained by the UP Police for attempting to recite “Sunderkand” and “Hanuman Chalisa” inside the mall.

Taking note of the row, Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to take serious action against any miscreants who create nuisance.

“Some are making unnecessary remarks and staging demonstrations, to obstruct the movement of people. Lucknow administration must take the matter very seriously,” said CM Yogi.

He also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not turn into a political breeding ground.