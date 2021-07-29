SIX SIGNS OF RESPECTING THE COMMAND OF ALLAH: IBN AL-QAYYIM

In today’s age of irreverence (and even contempt) towards religion in general and the laws of Islam in particular, even some ‘Muslims’ appear to be lacking in the required respect and reverence for the Shariah.

Revering and venerating God’s commands and symbols shows veneration for the One who sent them; which is from piety of hearts.

Allah says: “Whoever reveres the symbols of God, that is from piety of hearts.” [Quran-22:32]

‘Symbols’ (sha‘a’ir) refers to signs, marks or emblems by which something is known to belong to some particular body or group of people. Flags, for instance, are sha‘a’ir; as are those religious rites and practices which are emblematic of, or specific to, certain religious communities.

Here, the symbols of God being spoken of in the above verse refer to those well-known, external commands and prohibitions emblematic of Islam: the prayer, adhan, fasting, pilgrimage rites, the prohibition of pork or of drinking intoxicants, etc.

The truth is that Veneration (respecting or honoring) of command of God is the manifestation of veneration to God and this will entail absolute conviction, honesty, Ikhlas (sincerity) and non-hypocrisy in faith and action.

Sometimes a man does good work for raising his stature or rank in the eyes of people and leaves something for the fear of the people or due to the fear of the Shariah punishments. Such a person neither acts nor stops due to veneration to God, but only to enhance his stature or save his position.

Six signs of veneration to the command of Allah:

To remain vigilant in its performance correctly and within its time and limit. To perform it’s necessary and essential elements attentively. To keep himself ready before the approach of the time of it’s performance. To hasten to do it when it is due. To try to do it as perfectly as possible (both inwardly and outwardly). To become sad when he finds some ﬂaws in it’s accomplishments or he misses some parts or whole of the command.

For example, if a person misses his prayer in congregation, he knows that he may offer this prayer alone, but instead he is sad for missing the rewards of the congregation. Such a person will never miss his salah.

“And whoever reveres the sacraments of God, that is better for him with his Lord.” [Quran-22:30].