Six suspects interrogated in Telugu Akademi case

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday questioned six suspects in connection with the Telugu Akademi case.

A local court ordered two-day custody of Satyanarayana Rao, Sai Kumar, Venkataramana, Somashekharm Venkat, and Ramesh, who are currently lodged in the Chanchalguda central jail. These suspects are said to have played a major role in orchestrating the fraud.

Earlier a case of fraud was booked by the police and 24 people were arrested based on a complaint by the Telugu Akademi director with regards to the illegal transfer of funds worth Rs 63 lakhs into various bank accounts.

“Fake accounts in the name of the Telugu Akademi were opened by accepting fake identity proofs. A detailed inquiry needs to be made as to where they had diverted the funds. They are believed to have shared the money and invested at various places,” police said.

The CCS police also nabbed a woman identified as Pramila Rani, from Vijayawada on Friday. She was produced in court in connection with the fraud and has been sent into a judicial remand. It is to be noted that the Enforcement Directorate had initiated a probe in the matter in October.