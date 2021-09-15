Six year old daughter of homeless woman kidnapped

Hyderabad: A six year old girl was kidnapped from the Kanchanbagh police station on Tuesday afternoon and was rescued hours later from the kidnapper on Monday.

The six year old child was kidnapped from Hafeez Baba nagar an area under the Kanchanbagh police station limits, in broad day light at 1:00 pm in the afternoon.

The incident unfolded when Muskan Ali Mirza , a 41 year old homeless woman, and resident of Premnagar area of Amberpet was begging in the vicinity of the Chanchalguda jail at around 11:00 AM, along with her six year old daughter.

An unknown lady approached Muskan and identified herself as Fatima, who promised to donate money (Zakat) through her acquaintance.

On the pretext of donating Zakat, Fatima took the mother-daughter duo along with her to Hafeez baba nagar in an auto and upon reaching the Habeeb function hall, the unknown lady asked Muskan to go knock on the nearby house , where she would get the money from. In the meantime the woman fled the place along with the six year old child in the auto.

The complainant ran after the auto , but her efforts to stop it went in vain. On Muskan’s complaint, a case has been registered under section 363 of the IPC at the Kanchenbagh police station.

A search operation was launched with 6 police teams. Initially there were no clues about the identity of the suspect, auto number and such but finally the officials used CCTV Cameras and tracked her movements.

The young girl was eventually rescued from Farooq nagar, as police apprehended the kidnapper. Upon further investigation it was revealed that the lady’s actual name is Asia Bee, who is involved in other such incidents.