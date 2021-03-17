Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, one held

Police arrested the accused and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 17th March 2021 1:42 pm IST
Ajmer: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Pushkar, the police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Jagdish Chandra Sharma informed reporters: “Yesterday, we received information that a 23-year-old man has raped a six-year-old girl under the area of Pushkar police.”

Police arrested the accused and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the matter, the SP said.

