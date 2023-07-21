Sixth elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad or Falaq? Check name

As the weekend approaches, fans are eager to find out whose journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will come to an end

Sixth elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2, check name
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid (Twitter)

Mumbai: The stage is set for yet another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. With no eliminations in the past two weeks, the housemates and the viewers alike are on edge, wondering who will be bidding a tearful goodbye to the show this time.

Nominated Contestants

  • Aashika Bhatia
  • Avinash Sachdev
  • Elvish Sachdev
  • Jad Hadid
  • Falaq Naaz
  • Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elimination Updates

Going by the latest voting trends on various Twitter pages and websites, not Falaq (as predicted earlier), but Jad is the one who is getting lesser votes compared to other 5 nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much Jad Hadid is charging per day
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid (Twitter)

Notably, for several days now, he has been expressing a strong desire to leave the BB house voluntarily. Numerous times, he has approached makers, earnestly requesting an exit from the show.

As the weekend approaches, fans are eager to find out whose journey in the BB OTT 2 house will come to an end, and who will continue to fight for the coveted title.

Who do you think will walk home this week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

