Sizable number of militants still in Kashmir: J&K top cop

Srinagar, Oct 13 : The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday said there are still a sizable number of militants who pose a threat to the overall security in the Union territory.

DGP Dilbag Singh said at a media briefing in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, that “There are still a sizable number of militants both in south and north Kashmir areas.”

“Many of these militants are foreign terrorists especially of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. Since the beginning of this year, over two dozen foreign terrorists have been eliminated and we have geared up anti-militancy operations to eliminate the remaining ones of these foreign terrorists.”

“The presence of militants poses a threat to the individual security of the citizens and also to the overall security in the valley.”

The DGP said the national highway is used by 99.9 per cent civilians and some times by the odd terrorist.

“It is not advisable to stop the movement of civilians on the highways to check the movement of one odd terrorist.

“We have been checking the movement on the highway and it is because of these checking exercises that an encounter took place in Nagrota and arms and ammunition being brought into the valley were recovered in the Jawahar Tunnel area.”

