SJTA seeks Covid-19 vaccination for servitors, families

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 : Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Thursday requested the Odisha health department for Covid-19 vaccination of servitors and their families as they are now being exposed to the devotees entering the shrine for ‘darshan’ at the famed Jagannath temple in Puri.

SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar, in a letter, also urged to vaccinate around 500 temple officials who run the risk of contracting the virus during this period.

The ‘darshan’ for general public commenced at the Jagannath temple from Thursday adhering to Covid guidelines. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth darshan of the Lords.

Jagannath Temple has been opened for the general public without insisting on any Covid-19 negative certificate. It is expected that a large number of devotees will be visiting daily, said the SJTA chief administrator.

He said the servitors are very likely to come in contact with many people inside the temple premises.

Earlier, the matter was discussed at the Chhatisha Nijog meeting and it was decided to put forth such a proposal before the state government, said a statement.

State Law Minister Pratap Jena said around 30,000 devotees will be allowed to enter into the 12th century shrine while the number of devotees will be gradually increased.

