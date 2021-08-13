Photos: Skate trainer Ismail now a delivery person

New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan collects food packets from an outlet to deliver to customers, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail who was earlier a skate teacher had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan collects food packets from an outlet to deliver to customers, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail who was earlier a skate teacher had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan skates on his way to deliver food packets to customers, in Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail who was earlier a skate teacher had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan walks to collect food packets from an outlet to deliver to customers, at Connaught Place in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail who was earlier a skate teacher had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan's skates at his residence near Turkman Gate in old Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail who was earlier a skate teacher had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: 28-year-old Mohammad Ismail Khan performs his job as a skate teacher, at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Ismail had to change his profession due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now he works as a delivery person with Swiggy, a food chain, and manages to earn around 40k a month by delivering food packets using his skates. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma)