News Desk 1Published: 19th October 2020 5:31 am IST
Ski resorts in NYS allowed to reopen starting Nov 6: Cuomo

New York, Oct 19 : Ski resorts in New York State will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent indoor capacity beginning November 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo told his daily press conference.

New measures will be in place to protect skiers, snowboarders and personnel, he said on Sunday, adding that masks and social distancing are to be required at all times, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ski lessons will be limited to be less than 10 people, and cleaning and disinfection should be thorough for shared or rent equipment, he added.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced that the movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 per cent capacity with up to 50 people per screen, starting October 23.

The same day, a total of 128,763 COVID-19 tests were reported to the New York State Government, with 1,390 being positive, or 1.08 per cent, the lowest level for days.

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 33,347 coronavirus death in the state as of Sunday afternoon, the worst in the United States.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

