Skin lightening product promotes racism: Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the debate about ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been trending across the globe.

And also the debate over the fairness cream endorsement came in prominence.

A famous entertainment journalist put out a tweet that read: This is a genuine question – can you name me Bollywood/Pakistani stars who have never endorsed a skin lightening product?

Also Read Canadian PM joins anti-racism demonstration in Ottawa

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan claiming to refused to endorsed a skin lightening product saying it promotes racism.

Mahira immediately quoted the tweet and took her name. She wrote: Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product.

Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product. https://t.co/uGB1vPyaGX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 5, 2020

With a similar perspective, actress Iqra Aziz also turned down fairness cream endorsement.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet recently refused to become the brand ambassador of an unknown brand despite hefty offer as she didn’t felt right to promote racism in society.

Taking to Instagram, Iqra’s husband Yasir Hussain all praises for his ladylove and admire her act in a long Instagram post.

Bollywood’s hypocrisy

On the other hand, Bollywood actors speaking on ‘Black Lives Matter’ and posting against racism despite advertising so-called “fairness.”

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, and Sonam Kapoor have all advertised as a face product to whiten skin.

Users on social media slamming these Bollywood beauties for their hypocrisy.

List of Indian actors who are speaking on BLM and their fairness cream ads, a thread : pic.twitter.com/yUeRNLch6U — anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) May 31, 2020

In India the biggest racism is in Bollywood. Forget becoming a star if you are dark skinned. #bollywoodracism



Most leading actors and actresses are associated with brans promoting fairness products. Mad thry are now talking about racism in USA. Let this hypocrisy sink in. — General Alladin ❁ (@GeneralAllahdin) June 1, 2020

Nothing New here to see.



Just Another Privledged Indian makin money selling fairness cream on one hand & protesting racism on the other hand.

Hypocrisy died a million deaths here.



PS- Remember the silence during Delhi Pogrom & ANTI CAA/NRC protests. https://t.co/QkIydVxr0I — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaaAngie) May 31, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.