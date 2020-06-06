Skin lightening product promotes racism: Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the debate about ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been trending across the globe.
And also the debate over the fairness cream endorsement came in prominence.
A famous entertainment journalist put out a tweet that read: This is a genuine question – can you name me Bollywood/Pakistani stars who have never endorsed a skin lightening product?
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan claiming to refused to endorsed a skin lightening product saying it promotes racism.
Mahira immediately quoted the tweet and took her name. She wrote: Been refusing ever since I was a VJ till now. Never endorsed a skin lightening product.
With a similar perspective, actress Iqra Aziz also turned down fairness cream endorsement.
The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet recently refused to become the brand ambassador of an unknown brand despite hefty offer as she didn’t felt right to promote racism in society.
Taking to Instagram, Iqra’s husband Yasir Hussain all praises for his ladylove and admire her act in a long Instagram post.
Bollywood’s hypocrisy
On the other hand, Bollywood actors speaking on ‘Black Lives Matter’ and posting against racism despite advertising so-called “fairness.”
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, and Sonam Kapoor have all advertised as a face product to whiten skin.
Users on social media slamming these Bollywood beauties for their hypocrisy.
